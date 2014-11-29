Grizzlies snap Blazers' streak with 112-99 win

Marc Gasol had 26 points and nine assists as the Memphis Grizzlies held off the Trail Blazers 112-99 on Friday night to snap a nine-game Portland winning streak.

Mike Conley added 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who have lost just two of 16 games this season for the NBA's best record. Memphis is undefeated against conference foes this season.

Wesley Matthews scored 26 for the Blazers, who lost just their second game at home. LaMarcus Aldridge added 19 points and 10 rebounds.

The Grizzlies led by as many as 15 points. But Matthews nailed a 3-pointer to narrow it before Chris Kaman's layup cut the Grizzlies' lead to 89-85 with 7:26 to go.

Tony Allen's layup put Memphis up 94-85. He added a 3-pointer that extended the lead to 108-93 with 1:37 left to seal it.

Zach Randolph had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Memphis, which has won eight of its last nine games. Conley had nine assists to just miss out on a triple double.

