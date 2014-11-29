Ducks dominate Beavers for Civil War win - KPTV - FOX 12

Ducks dominate Beavers for Civil War win

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
CORVALLIS, OR (AP) -

Marcus Mariota threw for 367 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 39 yards and two more scores to lead third-ranked Oregon to a 47-19 victory over Oregon State in the 118th Civil War game Saturday night.

Oregon (11-1, 8-1 Pac-12, No. 2 CFP) will face Arizona in the Pac-12 championship game Friday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Freshman Royce Freeman ran for 135 yards and also caught one of Mariota's touchdown passes. Fellow freshman Charles Nelson caught two passes -- both touchdowns -- for 56 yards, and Byron Marshall had six catches for 131 yards and a score.

It was Oregon's seventh straight win overall and seventh in the series against the rival Beavers (5-7, 2-7), who lost six of their last seven games and failed to become bowl eligible.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.