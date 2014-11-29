Ducks dominate Beavers for Civil War win

Marcus Mariota threw for 367 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 39 yards and two more scores to lead third-ranked Oregon to a 47-19 victory over Oregon State in the 118th Civil War game Saturday night.

Oregon (11-1, 8-1 Pac-12, No. 2 CFP) will face Arizona in the Pac-12 championship game Friday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Freshman Royce Freeman ran for 135 yards and also caught one of Mariota's touchdown passes. Fellow freshman Charles Nelson caught two passes -- both touchdowns -- for 56 yards, and Byron Marshall had six catches for 131 yards and a score.

It was Oregon's seventh straight win overall and seventh in the series against the rival Beavers (5-7, 2-7), who lost six of their last seven games and failed to become bowl eligible.

