Blazers beat shorthanded Timberwolves 107-93

LaMarcus Aldridge had 26 points and 15 rebounds to pace the Portland Trail Blazers in a 107-93 victory Sunday night over the shorthanded Minnesota Timberwolves.Wesley Matthews added 23 points, including six 3-pointers for his third straight game with at least five 3-pointers, and the Blazers led by as many as 16 points.Portland was coming off a 112-99 loss to Memphis on Friday night that snapped a nine-game winning streak.Shabazz Muhammad came off the bench with 28 points for Minnesota, which used just nine players. The Timberwolves have won just four games this season, including a 120-119 win in Los Angeles over the Lakers on Friday.Injuries and illness have decimated the Timberwolves. The latest was rookie forward Andrew Wiggins, who played just under 19 minutes after he was a game-time decision with a flu-like illness.

