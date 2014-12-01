Salem teacher who ripped off student's shirt has resigned effective today

A teacher in the Salem-Keizer School District resigned effective Monday after she was caught on camera ripping off a student's shirt during a scuffle in the classroom.

The student was in her language arts class in October at Roberts Alternative High School Annex when she tried to leave the classroom. She said she gets anxiety attacks when there's chaos and people fighting around her, and there was an argument between the teacher and another student at the time.

As the student tried to leave the class, the teacher, Carrie McCann, stopped her, and a cell phone camera showed her ripping off the student's shirt.

"My entire shirt came off and my entire class saw me naked," the student told FOX 12 after the incident.

A statement from the Salem-Keizer School District described McCann's conduct as "unacceptable."

"The district apologizes to the student and her family for this conduct," the statement went on to say. "The district and the teachers' association are committed to addressing issues relating to appropriate physical contact with students."

McCann did not receive severance as part of her resignation.

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.