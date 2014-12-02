Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri named to MLS Best XI list

Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri was named to Major League Soccer's 2014 Best XI, the league announced Tuesday.

It's the second consecutive year in which Valeri has been selected to the MLS Best XI list after earning the league's Newcomer of the Year award and a Best XI honor during his debut MLS season in 2013.

In his second season with the Timbers, Valeri set Timbers MLS-club single-season record marks with 11 goals and 14 assists, including three multi-assist performances.

His 14 assists ranked second overall in MLS this season.

During the 2014 campaign, Valeri became the Timbers MLS career leader in goals (21) and assists (27) and was named the club's Players' Player of the Year and Supporters' Player of the Year.

2014 MLS Best XI:

Goalkeeper – Bill Hamid (D.C. United)

Defender – Bobby Boswell (D.C. United)

Defender – Omar Gonzalez (LA Galaxy)

Defender – Chad Marshall (Seattle Sounders FC)

Midfielder – Landon Donovan (LA Galaxy)

Midfielder – Thierry Henry (New York Red Bulls)

Midfielder – Lee Nguyen (New England Revolution)

Midfielder – Diego Valeri (Portland Timbers)

Forward – Robbie Keane (LA Galaxy)

Forward – Obafemi Martins (Seattle Sounders FC)

Forward – Bradley Wright-Phillips (New York Red Bulls)

