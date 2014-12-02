No. 2 again: Ducks hold second spot in College Football Playoff - KPTV - FOX 12

No. 2 again: Ducks hold second spot in College Football Playoff rankings

Posted: Updated:
Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota not only has his team in position for the College Football Playoffs. He's the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota not only has his team in position for the College Football Playoffs. He's the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.
EUGENE, OR (KPTV) -

For the fourth week in a row, the Oregon Ducks are ranked No. 2 in the College Football Playoff Rankings.

The rankings were released Tuesday afternoon.

The Ducks play Arizona (ranked seventh) on Friday in the Pac-12 Championship Game. Kickoff is 6 p.m. on FOX 12.

1 Alabama 11-1

2 Oregon 11-1

3 TCU 10-1

4 Florida State 12-0

5 Ohio State 11-1

6 Baylor 10-1

7 Arizona 10-2

8 Michigan State 10-2

9 Kansas State 9-2

10 Mississippi State 10-2

11 Georgia Tech 10-2

12 Mississippi 9-3

13 Wisconsin 10-2

14 Georgia 9-3

15 UCLA 9-3

16 Missouri 10-2

17 Arizona State 9-3

18 Clemson 9-3

19 Auburn 8-4

20 Oklahoma 8-3

21 Louisville 9-3

22 Boise State 10-2

23 Utah 8-4

24 LSU 8-4

25 Southern California 8-4

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.