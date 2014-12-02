No. 2 again: Ducks hold second spot in College Football Playoff rankings

Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota not only has his team in position for the College Football Playoffs. He's the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

For the fourth week in a row, the Oregon Ducks are ranked No. 2 in the College Football Playoff Rankings.

The rankings were released Tuesday afternoon.

The Ducks play Arizona (ranked seventh) on Friday in the Pac-12 Championship Game. Kickoff is 6 p.m. on FOX 12.

1 Alabama 11-1 2 Oregon 11-1 3 TCU 10-1 4 Florida State 12-0 5 Ohio State 11-1 6 Baylor 10-1 7 Arizona 10-2 8 Michigan State 10-2 9 Kansas State 9-2 10 Mississippi State 10-2 11 Georgia Tech 10-2 12 Mississippi 9-3 13 Wisconsin 10-2 14 Georgia 9-3 15 UCLA 9-3 16 Missouri 10-2 17 Arizona State 9-3 18 Clemson 9-3 19 Auburn 8-4 20 Oklahoma 8-3 21 Louisville 9-3 22 Boise State 10-2 23 Utah 8-4 24 LSU 8-4 25 Southern California 8-4

