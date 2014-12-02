Blazers rally for 105-103 win over Nuggets - KPTV - FOX 12

Blazers rally for 105-103 win over Nuggets

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
none none
DENVER (AP) -

LaMarcus Aldridge scored a season-high 39 points and set up the winning basket on a pass inside to Robin Lopez with 1.3 seconds left, helping the Portland Trail Blazers rally for a 105-103 win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night.

Aldridge received an in-bounds pass and dished it to Lopez, who sealed off J.J. Hickson with his hip for an easy layup.

Danilo Gallinari's 3-pointer at the buzzer was well short as the Blazers won their seventh straight over Denver.

Ty Lawson led Denver with 24 points and 13 assists on the second night of a back-to-back.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.