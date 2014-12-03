Father, two young children found dead in Goldendale house fire

A 34-year-old man and his two young children were found dead after a fire erupted at a Goldendale home Wednesday morning.

Goldendale police officers and firefighters rushed to the home in the 600 block of North Mill Street at 2:30 a.m.

Crews found the bodies of the man, a 7-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy inside the home. The Klickitat County coroner's office identified them as Thomas G. Blakely and his two children, Kyra Blakely and Thomas Evan Blakely.

According to police, the wife and mother of the family was not home at the time the fire started. Officers said she reported hearing about it on a police scanner at a friend's house and rushed home to discover the blaze.

All three bodies were taken to the coroner's office for an autopsy.

Goldendale police and a fire investigator from the Yakima area obtained a search warrant for the home. Investigators said Wednesday evening that the cause was determined to be electrical in nature, due to faulty wiring between the walls of two bedrooms.

Investigators described the home as fairly old and not well kept up.

The Goldendale Sentinel provided photos of the scene.

