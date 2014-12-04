WA couple steps forward to claim $90 million Powerball prize

An Auburn couple claimed a $90 million Powerball jackpot Thursday at the state Lottery headquarters in Olympia.



Spokeswoman Jennifer Carroll says Lisa N. and Everett Quam of Auburn haven't decided whether to take the prize as an annuity or a lump sum of $56 million.

Both work at Boeing and both plan to quit their jobs.

The Quams say they'll take care of their family. And one of their first purchases will be a new car. They've picked out a Subaru Forester.

Lisa Quam shared the story that on Thanksgiving Day, she took a break from the cooking, and ran to Haggen Northwest Fresh (1406 Lake Tapps Parkway E) with her husband to pick up a newspaper with the Black Friday ads and some pumpkin spice. While in the checkout aisle, she and her husband debated whether or not to buy their kids Lottery tickets to tuck in their Christmas stockings. Although they decided against the stocking stuffers, Quam did purchase two Powerball tickets – one for her and one for her husband.

“The cashier was really nice and asked if we wanted to purchase Powerball. I said, ‘Sure!' I had never purchased a Powerball ticket before.”

They returned home and posted the tickets on the refrigerator. On Sunday night, Quam checked the numbers and realized she won. “I yelled to my family, ‘Get up here!' They all thought I was mad and angry about something.

My daughter asked, ‘Is this an emergency?' and I said, ‘Yes!'”

Carroll says this is the first winning Powerball ticket sold in Washington, where the Powerball game began in 2010.

Powerball is played in 44 States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

