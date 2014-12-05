Aldridge, Lillard lead Blazers past Pacers, 88-82 Posted: Friday, December 5, 2014 12:43 AM EST Updated: Friday, December 5, 2014 12:43 AM EST Posted:Updated:

LaMarcus Aldridge had 18 points and 13 rebounds for this fourth straight double-double and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Indiana Pacers 88-82 on Thursday night.



Damian Lillard led all scorers with 23 points for the Blazers, who have won three straight and 12 of their last 13.



Rodney Stuckey had 16 points for the Pacers, who have lost three straight to open a four-game road trip.



The Pacers tied the score at 64 early in the fourth quarter, but Portland built a 75-66 lead after Nicolas Batum's 3-pointer and Lillard's jumper. Stuckey hit a jumper that pulled the Pacers within 83-80 with 53 second left, but they couldn't get any closer.



