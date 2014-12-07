Blazers win fourth straight, drop Knicks to 4-18

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 24 points and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame blowing a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter to beat the New York Knicks 103-99 on Sunday night for their fourth straight victory.

Carmelo Anthony had 23 points with LeBron James sitting courtside, but the Knicks lost their eighth straight and 12th in their last 13. J.R. Smith scored 20 points off the bench and Amare Stoudemire added 16 for New York, whose 4-18 start is a franchise worst.

The Trail Blazers have won five straight games over New York.

Wesley Matthews had 17 points for the Trail Blazers, who led 89-79 with 8:04 left in the fourth before New York stormed back with a 16-5 run.

Aldridge's free throws with 2:46 left gave Portland the lead for good.

