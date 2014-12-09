Blazers win fifth straight, Pistons' skid hits 13 Posted: Tuesday, December 9, 2014 10:04 PM EST Updated: Tuesday, December 9, 2014 10:04 PM EST Posted:Updated:

LaMarcus Aldridge had 23 points and 11 rebounds, Wesley Matthews scored 19 points, and the Portland Trail Blazers picked up their fifth straight victory with a 98-86 win over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.



Detroit lost its 13th in a row, one short of the franchise record set in 1979-80 and tied in 1993-94. Those were both aging teams, with the second group marking the end of the Bad Boys era at the Palace. The current Pistons haven't had a winning season or won a playoff game in seven years.



Greg Monroe had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Detroit, which only got 40 points from its starting lineup.



