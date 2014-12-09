Judge declines to halt GMO ballot measure certification

By GOSIA WOZNIACKA

PORTLAND, OR (AP) - Backers of Oregon's measure to require labeling of genetically modified foods have lost a court fight they hoped would help them garner enough votes to pass the measure in an ongoing recount of ballots.

Supporters of Measure 92 argued that about 4,600 ballots rejected because of signature problems should be counted.

On Monday, they asked a judge for a temporary restraining order to stop certification of the recount so they could argue that the signatures be accepted.

But Multnomah County judge Henry Kantor on Tuesday denied their request, saying he did not find the state's rules on matching ballot signatures to be unreasonable or illegal.

Measure 92 lost by a little more than 800 votes, triggering an automatic recount. The margin has changed little since the recount began last week.

