OSU hires Wisconsin football coach Gary Andersen to replace Mike Riley

Less than a week after longtime Oregon State University football coach Mike Riley left Corvallis for Nebraska, the Beavers have found his replacement.

The official Twitter account for OSU Athletics announced Wednesday that Gary Andersen, previously the head coach at Wisconsin, is the new head coach of the Beavers football program.

No other details were immediately available.

Wisconsin finished the season 10-3, but the Badgers were blown out in the Big Ten title game by Ohio State.

Nebraska announced the hiring of Riley last Thursday.

