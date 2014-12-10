Areas still cleaning up after recent storms get ready for the next one

Another round of wind is about to hit the metro area and places that have been hit before are watching what this next storm will bring.

The storm damage on Northwest Greenwood Drive in Northwest Portland isn't even cleaned up and people on that block are now bracing for the next storm.

“We've had three big trees and that's all we had and they're gone,” said Janice Hamilton.

After last week's big storm, Hamilton said she lost all the tall trees on her property.

The damage and pieces of her trees are still in the area, and now everyone living on that block is waiting to see if they'll get hit by this next storm.

“We don't have any more trees to lose but our neighbors do and they're really nervous. It's really scary because it really picks up coming over the hill,” Hamilton said.

Jeff Moore with Urban Forest Pro is used to dealing with toppled trees.

“We're looking at having a lot of fractures and breaks depending on which direction the winds come from,” said Moore.

Regardless of how you take care of your tree a lot of it has to do with the direction the wind is blowing, he said.

The east wind causes more problems for trees.

“They're used to getting hit from the southwest and are a lot stronger from southwest,” added Moore.

Tree experts say there are things you can look for to see if your tree is in danger of falling or breaking apart.

“Look around the base of the tree, if you see cracks in the ground there's definitely a lot of movement going on in that tree. If you also want to look for saturated areas where the water is pooling up,” said Moore.

It's that saturated ground that can affect the roots of your tree causing it to tip over in a wind storm.

Moore also suggested that people check the big branches and if they see a lot of movement that could potentially be a cause for concern.

Many arborists and tree removing companies are on call and ready to respond to downed trees at any hour of the night.

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.