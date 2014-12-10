Wiggins, Wolves stun Blazers 90-82

Andrew Wiggins had 23 points, 10 rebounds and four assists and the Minnesota Timberwolves stunned the Portland Trail Blazers with a 90-82 victory on Wednesday night.

Corey Brewer had 19 points eight rebounds, five assists and five steals for the Timberwolves, who snapped a six-game losing streak and won for just the third time since Ricky Rubio went out with an injured ankle on Nov. 7. They out rebounded Portland 56-38 to overcome four key players being out with injuries.

Damian Lillard had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Trail Blazers. But LaMarcus Aldridge managed just 10 points on 3-for-14 shooting and Portland turned the ball over 20 times while shooting 38.8 percent. The Blazers scored 16 points in the second quarter and 15 in the third, their two lowest outputs of the season and lost for just the second time in 16 games.

