Windstorm knocks out power for 100,000 across region

A windstorm caused damage in Newport on Thursday afternoon. A windstorm caused damage in Newport on Thursday afternoon.
Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Strong winds caused power outages across Oregon and southwest Washington as a powerful storm moved through the region Thursday.

At 5 p.m., Portland General Electric, Clark Public Utilities and Pacific Power reported a total of 109,000 customers without power. By 8 p.m., that number remained well above 100,000. 

The storm arrived on the Oregon Coast around noon. Though it was weaker than expected on the coast, it still caused problems as it moved inland, with numerous downed trees reported across the metro area. Nighttime events around Portland -- such as ZooLights, the Grotto's Festival of Lights and Christmas Ships -- were canceled because of the storm.

Interstate 84 was shut down to all trucks and RVs in Eastern Oregon about seven miles east of Pendleton. Wind gusts of nearly 70 miles per hour were recorded near Cabbage Hill east of Pendleton.

The FOX 12 Weather Blog reports there was a 67 mph wind gust at Portland International Airport -- that's the strongest wind gust in at least 14 years there.

