Kelsey Watts is an Emmy-nominated journalist and Portland native who joined the Fox 12 team in July 2014. Before coming back home, Kelsey was the weekend anchor at KHQ (NBC) in Spokane, Washington, and the morning anchor at KTVZ (NBC) in Bend, Oregon.

During her time in Spokane, Kelsey anchored nine weekly newscasts and was nominated for two Emmy awards for her coverage of veterans training PTSD therapy dogs for our American heroes. She was on the ground in Oso, Washington, in the wake of the massive mudslide that claimed 43 lives, and returned when President Obama toured the devastation. She also covered the years-long investigation into the random murder of a Spokane woman, the plot of two 5th graders to kill classmates, and the firestorm over gun rights that emerged in the wake of the shooting death of a man stealing an SUV.

In Bend, Kelsey anchored the top-rated morning newscast and covered major stories including the 4th death penalty sentencing trial for Oregon's most expensive death row inmate, Randy Lee Guzek. She also volunteered at KIDS Center, the region's only child abuse intervention center, and helped lead Darkness to Light prevention trainings for adults.

Kelsey graduated from Parkrose High School in NE Portland before earning her bachelors in television and broadcast journalism from Chapman University in Orange, California. She is an aspiring runner, foodie, photographer, dog lover and adventurer!

Please contact her with story ideas at Kelsey.watts@kptv.com or on Twitter @KelseyWattsKPTV.

