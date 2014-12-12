Rose scores 31, Bulls beat Blazers 115-106

Derrick Rose scored a season-high 31 points, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Portland Trail Blazers 115-106 on Friday night.

Rose, who tore the meniscus in his right knee against the Blazers last season, went past his previous high of 24 points and scored over 30 for the first time since March 12, 2012. He was 14 of 24 from the floor for the Bulls, who have won three of four and improved to 4-5 at the United Center.

Chicago broke a seven-game losing streak to Portland.

Pau Gasol had 13 points and 10 rebounds for his eighth straight double-double and 14th of the season. Rookie Nikola Mirotic had 15 points and nine rebounds, and Aaron Brooks scored 17 points for the Bulls, whose bench outscored Portland's 40-15.

LaMarcus Aldridge and Damian Lillard each scored 35 for Portland.

