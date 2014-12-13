Oregon Ducks QB Marcus Mariota becomes first in school history to win Heisman Trophy

Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota was named the winner of the Heisman Trophy Award on Saturday in New York City.

He beat out Wisconsin running back Melvin Gordon and Alabama receiver Amari Cooper to become the first University of Oregon player to win college football's most prestigious individual award. Only former Ducks Joey Harrington (fourth, 2001) and running back LaMichael James (third, 2010) have finished in the top four in the Heisman voting in the past.

Mariota also has won the Davey O'Brien Award (best quarterback) and two other player of the year awards (Maxwell and Walter Camp).

The last player to win the Heisman, Maxwell and Walter Camp in the same season was Cam Newton in 2010. Before that you would have to go back to the late 1990s when Wisconsin running back Ron Dayne did it in 1999 and Texas running back Ricky Williams did it in 1998.

