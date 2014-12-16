Heisman-winning Ducks QB delivers Letterman's Top 10 List

Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota delivered the Top 10 list on The Late Show with David Letterman on Monday night.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota delivered the Top 10 list on The Late Show with David Letterman on Monday night.

Mariota became the first Heisman winner in University of Oregon history over the weekend, and he has remained in New York City since then for media appearances and other Heisman obligations.

The Top 10 list included a dig at the New York Jets and New York Giants with No. 3 - "I'd like to play in the NFL; does New York have any professional teams?"

WATCH: Marcus Mariota on The Late Show with David Letterman

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.