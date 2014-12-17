Reports: Ducks All-American cornerback suffers serious knee inju - KPTV - FOX 12

Reports: Ducks All-American cornerback suffers serious knee injury

EUGENE, OR (KPTV) -

Oregon All-American cornerback Ifo Ekpre-Olomu suffered a serious knee injury in practice, according to multiple reports.

Rand Getlin of Yahoo! Sports broke the news on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, saying Ekpre-Olomu "suffered what is believed to be a serious knee injury in practice yesterday. Concern it's a torn ACL."

Aaron Fentress of Comcast SportsNet reported that the injury was severe and Ekpre-Olomu would miss the rest of the season, citing a team source.

Ekpre-Olomu, along with Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota, had just been named to the Associated Press All-American team this week.

The Ducks are set to take on Florida State in the College Football Playoffs in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.

According to a Sports Illustrated mock draft, Ekpre-Olomu was projected to be a first-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

