Aldridge, Trail Blazers rally to beat Bucks 104-97

LaMarcus Aldridge had 23 points and 15 rebounds, and the Portland Trail Blazers pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 104-97 Wednesday night with both teams reeling from injuries to key players.

Damian Lillard added 29 points and seven assists for the Blazers, who have won three straight and eight of 10 despite losing starting center Robin Lopez to a broken hand on Monday.

Thomas Robinson, who started in Lopez's absence, sparked the Blazers with 15 points and 16 rebounds, both season highs.

Brandon Knight had 24 points for the Bucks, who were without Jabari Parker. The heralded rookie will miss the rest of the season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during the third quarter of Milwaukee's victory Monday over Phoenix.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.