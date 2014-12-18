Homeowner catches trespasser on property, holds him at gunpoint

A homeowner came face to face with a trespasser at his southeast Portland home Wednesday morning.

That homeowner said he had to use his gun to hold that suspect until police arrived.

“It's pretty intense when you have to defend your own home like that,” said Tom Anderson, who protected his family after spotting a trespasser at his back door.

It happened in the middle of the morning at Anderson's home on SE Gladstone Drive.

Anderson said as he was walking from his garage to his living room he spotted something he didn't expect to see, a man standing up against the window to his back door.

“He was standing almost with his nose touching the mesh there but it didn't sink in that he was standing there. We both saw each other and I don't know who scared who more,” Anderson said.

Despite the warning signs posted at every window saying the homeowner is armed, Anderson was worried the man was going to make his way inside his home while his daughter was in the living room.

“I thought, 'holy crap' and I turned around and saw my daughter on the couch and yelled at her to run and get in her room and lock the door,” Anderson said.

Anderson then ran to this bedroom to grab his gun out of the closet and protect his family.

As he rushed back, he said he saw the man run towards the side of his home and heard him slam into the garbage cans.

“He came around here right in front of me. We pretty much ran right into each other so I grabbed him and tried to hold him but because he was in motion his sweater pulled right out of my hand and kept going,” Anderson said.

He kept after him, chasing him to the other side of his house.

“I started screaming at him saying, 'You better stop because I'm going to shoot you,'" Anderson said.

Eventually the man, now identified as Timothy Threet, hit the neighbors' fence and landed on the ground.

Anderson held Threet at gunpoint and told him not to move.

That's when Anderson said Threet started to apologize and said he was trying to find a place to hide.

“He took his backpack off and threw it at me and said, 'Here you can have all of my stuff,' and I said, 'I don't want your stuff,'” Anderson said.

Based on how Threet was acting, Anderson said he's pretty sure Threet was high on drugs.

“His eyes were just huge. He was so whacked out. Like I swear he was one line away from a heart attack,” Anderson said.

Threet was supposed to be arraigned on trespassing charges Thursday, but the district attorney's office decided to hold off, pending further investigation to see if Threet could be connected to other burglaries in the area.

