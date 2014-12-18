Camas school employee on leave after inappropriate touching allegations

A Camas School District employee is on leave while police investigate allegations he inappropriately touched several female high school students.

Sgt. Scot Boyles said the employee works at the high school and is not a teacher.

He said detectives have not confirmed the man's job title.

He has not been arrested or charged at this time.

School officials learned of the allegations Wednesday afternoon and contacted police.

The principal of Camas High School sent the following message to parents on Thursday:

Dear CHS Parents,

I want to share with you some disturbing news which you will likely see in the media today.

On Tuesday afternoon, I was made aware of an alleged situation involving a Camas High School staff member. Due to the nature of the allegations, the staff member in question was immediately placed on administrative leave, and the Camas Police Department was called in to investigate.

It is important that you know that Camas High School and the Camas School District are bound by a level of confidentiality that prohibits us from releasing details that would reveal the identity of this employee. Members of local law enforcement are not bound by these same restrictions and have, in fact, released more details than we are able to share. I am sharing this for two reasons: First, you will learn more from the media than you will from us and, second, I do not want you to think that we are withholding information in an attempt to minimize this situation.

I encourage you to talk with your student about the incident and contact us and the Camas Police Department (CPD) if you have information to report. My contact information is below. The phone number for the CPD is (360) 834-4151.

I want you to know that we take all concerns seriously as the safety and security of our students is one of our highest priorities. We will continue to work cooperatively with police throughout this investigation and we will continue to do all we can to make CHS as safe as possible.

Sincerely,?

Steve Marshall, Principal

Camas High School

If you have any information about this investigation, contact the Camas Police Department.

