3.2 earthquake recorded near Willamina

A 3.2 earthquake struck near the small town of Willamina on Friday morning.

The quake hit at 6:01 a.m. seven miles southwest of Willamina and 11 miles northwest of Dallas.

A report from the Pacific Northwest Seismic Center said the earthquake was centered 16 miles deep.

Marion County and Yamhill County emergency dispatchers said they did not receive any calls from people who felt the quake or whose property sustained any damage.

