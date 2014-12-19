Southern Oregon football team wins NAIA title - KPTV - FOX 12

Southern Oregon football team wins NAIA title

By The Associated Press
DAYTONA BEACH, FL (AP) -

Austin Dodge led Southern Oregon to its first NAIA football championship, throwing for 429 yards and three touchdowns in a 55-31 victory over Marian College on Friday.

Dodge, the NAIA Player of the Year, was 21 of 39 for the Raiders (13-2). Melvin Mason, Dylan Young and Ryan Retzlaff caught touchdown passes and Mason also ran for 56 yards and three scores.

The Raiders took a 24-7 lead in the first quarter and led 38-10 at halftime.

After Marian (11-3) rallied with two third-quarter touchdowns, Dodge converted two third downs to set up a 9-yard touchdown pass to Retzlaff on the first play of the fourth quarter to make it 45-24.

Julius Rucker had two interceptions for Southern Oregon, returning one 54 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter to make it 10-0. Ryan Retzlaff had five catches for 117 yards, and Retzlaff had five receptions for 107 yards.

Hayden Northern threw for a school-record 495 yards for Marian, but had six interceptions. The Indiana school also lost a fumble. Anthony Jones Jr. had 17 catches for 234 yards and three touchdowns.

