Lillard scores 43 as Blazers beat Spurs in 3 OT

Damian Lillard had a career-high 43 points, including 16 after regulation, and the Portland Trail Blazers handed the San Antonio Spurs their second straight defeat in triple overtime, rallying for a 129-119 victory Friday night.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 32 points and 16 rebounds, and Wesley Matthews added 16 points as Portland (21-6) extended its winning streak to four games.

Tim Duncan had 32 points and 10 rebounds, Danny Green added 27 points and Tiago Splitter had 14 points for San Antonio.

The Spurs had lost their two previous home games by a combined three points, including a 117-116 loss in triple overtime to Memphis on Wednesday.

It was the first time a team has played consecutive triple-overtime games since the Baltimore Bullets did so in December 1951.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.