Harden's 44 lead Rockets over Blazers, 110-95

James Harden scored a season-high 44 points to help the Houston Rockets cruise to a 110-95 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night and snap a two-game skid.

The Trail Blazers were without leading scorer and rebounder LaMarcus Aldridge, who missed the game with an upper-respiratory illness, and had their five-game winning streak snapped.

Harden had 31 in the first half to help the Rockets erase an early eight-point deficit and take a 20-point halftime lead. The Blazers didn't threaten after that and Harden went to the bench for good with about 4 minutes left and Houston up 107-86.

It was Harden's NBA-leading third 40-point game this season, with all of them coming this month.

Damian Lillard led Portland with 18 points and CJ McCollum added 17.

