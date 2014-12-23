Portland theaters plan Christmas screenings of 'The Interview'

One of the loudest critics of the film's shelving - President Barack Obama - hailed Sony's reversal.

Sony announced today that the comedy, which prompted an international incident with North Korea and then outrage over its canceled release, would be in a number of theaters on Christmas Day.

Portland movie theaters will be showing "The Interview" on Christmas.

Living Room Theaters, 341 S.W. 10th Ave., confirmed they will have screenings of the controversial film at 9:50 p.m. at 11:15 p.m. Thursday.

Hollywood Theatre executives also sent out a release stating they will be screening 'The Interview' at 9:45 p.m. on Christmas.

“We want to take a stand with our Art House Convergence colleagues across the country," said Doug Whyte, executive director of Hollywood Theatre. "Even if 'The Interview' isn't the type of film we would normally screen, we believe in freedom of expression, and we will support it in any way we can.”

The Fox Theatre in Dallas, OR, also plans to show the "The Interview" from Jan. 2-8, according to its website, where tickets were made available Tuesday.

Sony announced Tuesday that the comedy, which prompted an international incident with North Korea and then outrage over its canceled release, would be in a number of theaters on Christmas Day.

So far, there's no word on whether other theaters in the Portland metro area will be showing the film.

One of the loudest critics of the film's shelving - President Barack Obama - hailed Sony's reversal.

"The president applauds Sony's decision to authorize screenings of the film," said Obama spokesman Eric Schultz. "As the president made clear, we are a country that believes in free speech, and the right of artistic expression. The decision made by Sony and participating theaters allows people to make their own choices about the film, and we welcome that outcome."

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.