Shopper attacked at Washington Square Mall for Air Jordan shoes

A woman was attacked and robbed as she left a local mall. Police believe the thieves were after the New Air Jordan 11 Retro Legend Blue sneakers she had just purchased.

Air Jordan

11 insanity is sparking chaos at malls across the nation. People have been seen pushing their way into stores over the weekend to get their hands on the shoes that retail at around $200.

Police say a 16-year-old boy in Ohio was shot and killed after he tried to rob a shopper for the shoes.

"I think that it's ridiculous that our society comes down to that, it's so important to have shoes, that you attack and hurt someone, that is so not Christmas,” said Portland shopper Julie Dominick.

Tigard police say a woman walked out of the Foot Locker in Washington Square Mall on Saturday with the highly sought after shoes in hand.

When she was walking to her car she noticed two men following her, according to police.

One man asked to buy the shoes off of her, and she said no. He then tried asking for directions, according to police.



When she walked away, the suspect grabbed her neck and threatened her. He took her to the ground before grabbing the shoes and running away.



“It makes me question security if she got robbed in front of everybody, why wasn't anything done?” questioned Portland shopper Alie Landa.



INDEXPDX in Northwest Portland is just about the only place around town where you can still purchase the Air Jordan 11 Retro Legend Blue sneakers. It's a consignment store that's re-selling the shoe for just under $400.



Shoppers say they get why the legendary shoe is a big deal, but certainly not at the cost of violence.



"Personally, I worked at the employee store for Nike, so I have strong idea of the atmosphere where people go crazy over shoes, I think it's disgusting,” said Portland shopper Ethan Dagenais. “I'm assuming the Jordans weren't for her, maybe for a son, or family member, and she wasn't in any position where she should have been attacked or hurt.”



Fortunately, police say the woman at Washington Square was not injured. Police say she never took the shoes out of the bag, so it's unclear how her attacker knew what was inside.



They are still looking for the people responsible.



The suspects are described as black men in their late teens to early 20s. The suspect who was seen earlier and split-off from the pair is described as tall, possibly 6'4". The victim's attacker was shorter, possibly about 6' and wore a camo-green puffy vest and a black beanie.



If anyone has information regarding the incident, they are urged to contact Tigard Police at 503-639-6168 or via email at: tips@tigard-or.gov.

