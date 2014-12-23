Damian Lillard's late-game heroics lead Blazers to OT win over Thunder

Damian Lillard scored 40 points, making a tying 3-pointer with three seconds left in regulation, and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied from a 13-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-111 on Tuesday night.

Lillard's 40-point outing was his second in Portland's last four games, following a 43-point outburst against San Antonio on Friday. He also had 11 assists.

WATCH: Lillard, Westbrook duel in 40-point games

Lillard went 8 of 12 from 3-point range, including one with 2:07 left in overtime to put Portland up 111-106. Lillard had seven points in the extra period.

Russell Westbrook scored a season-high 40 points and added 10 rebounds and six assists for Oklahoma City before fouling out with 1:39 left in overtime. Oklahoma City played for a third straight game without NBA MVP Kevin Durant, who has a sprained right ankle.

