Portland veterinarian released after months in East Timor prison

A Portland veterinarian who was being held in an East Timor prison was freed Thursday morning, her mother told Fox 12.

Stacey Addison, who had been traveling around the world to help animals, previously said police in East Timor were holding her there for a crime she didn't commit.

She said she was on her way to renew her visa earlier this year when her driver stopped to pick up a package and police immediately surrounded the car. The package contained methamphetamine.

Addison said she was taken to jail.

While she hasn't been convicted of a crime, Addison said police took her passport and won't give it back until they finish their investigation, a process that could take up to a year.

"It's really hard. It's really scary to be in this situation," Addison said. "I've never had a situation with the police or any legal problems, and I don't know how it works. Also, it's just really scary because I haven't committed any crime. I haven't done anything wrong."

A post on a Facebook page created to support Addison calls her release a "Christmas miracle." It also says she will stay in East Timor because her passport has not been returned.

