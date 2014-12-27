Lillard leads Portland past Philadelphia 114-93

Damian Lillard had 28 points and nine assists, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 114-93 on Friday night for their seventh win in the last eight games.

Lillard, who had scored at least 40 points in two of Portland's previous three games, had 19 second-half points for the Blazers (24-7). Wesley Matthews went 7 of 14 from 3-point range and finished with 25 points.

Joel Freeland pulled down a career-high 17 rebounds, most by a Blazer this season. Nicolas Batum added 14 points for Portland.

Tony Wroten, who missed Philadelphia's last game with a right knee sprain, came off the bench to score 22 points. Michael Carter-Williams had 17 points and K.J. McDaniels finished with 12 for the 76ers (4-24).

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.