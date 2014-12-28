Matthews helps Blazers beat Knicks 101-79

Wesley Matthews had 28 points, including six 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the short-handed New York Knicks 101-79 on Sunday night.

Matthews, who leads the NBA with 106 3-pointers this season, made five 3s in the first half against the Knicks. Teammate Nicolas Batum had five 3-pointers and 17 points.

It was the eighth straight loss for the Knicks, who had just nine available players to start the game, and then lost Carmelo Anthony for the second half because of a sore left knee.

Portland, which led by as many as 27 points, has won eight of its last nine games.

