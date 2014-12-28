Matthews helps Blazers beat Knicks 101-79 - KPTV - FOX 12

Matthews helps Blazers beat Knicks 101-79

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

Wesley Matthews had 28 points, including six 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the short-handed New York Knicks 101-79 on Sunday night.

Matthews, who leads the NBA with 106 3-pointers this season, made five 3s in the first half against the Knicks. Teammate Nicolas Batum had five 3-pointers and 17 points.

It was the eighth straight loss for the Knicks, who had just nine available players to start the game, and then lost Carmelo Anthony for the second half because of a sore left knee.

Portland, which led by as many as 27 points, has won eight of its last nine games.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.