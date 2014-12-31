Blazers down the Raptors 102-97 in OT

Damian Lillard had 26 points and nine assists and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Toronto Raptors 102-97 in overtime on Tuesday night.

LaMarcus Aldridge, who returned after missing three of the last four games because of an upper respiratory illness, had 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Blazers, who won their fourth straight.

The Blazers rallied in the fourth quarter after trailing by 13 points, but Amir Johnson's short jumper for the Raptors tied the game 87-87 and sent it to overtime.

Portland took a 96-90 lead in the extra period on consecutive 3-pointers from Lillard, Wesley Matthews and Nicolas Batum. Kyle Lowry's layup got the Raptors within 96-94, but Greivis Vasquez was called for a clear-path foul on Batum, who made one of a pair of free throws to keep Portland in front 97-94.

