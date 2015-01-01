Authorities investigating two New Year's Day shootings in Vancouver

Police and Sheriff's deputies are investigating two separate shootings that took place in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The first shooting happened near Seventh Street and Main Street in downtown Vancouver around 3:30 a.m.

Police said one person was shot, but didn't release any further details.

The other shooting occurred around the same time at a home on 72nd Circle near 100th Avenue.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office said it was alerted to the incident when the victim showed up at a hospital just before 4 a.m.

Deputies said the shooting appeared to stem from a fight at a New Year's Eve party at the home.



The victim went to the hospital and was treated and released.



Troopers said the suspect had left the scene by the time they arrived and didn't pose any threat to the general public. They didn't say if the suspect had been arrested.



Clark County's Major Crimes Unit and gang detectives are investigating the shooting.



