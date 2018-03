On TV : ESPN



On the radio: Oregon IMG Sports Network / Satellite radio Sirius 83



On the web: WatchESPN.com (only available to customers of cable providers that offer WatchESPN)



The stakes: The winner advances to the National Championship game and will face either Alabama or Ohio State.

The College Football Playoff semifinal between the Oregon Ducks and Florida State Seminoles kicks off at 2:10 p.m. Thursday.