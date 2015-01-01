Dominant Oregon: Ducks trounce Florida State 59-20, advance to title game

Oregon wide receiver Charles Nelson, left, dives over Florida State safety Tyler Hunter during the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2015 in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The Oregon Ducks blew open a close game in the third quarter and trounced the Florida State Seminoles 59-20 in the first College Football Playoff semifinal.

Running back Royce Freeman scored the game's first touchdown on a one-yard run, and Christian French then scored a two-point conversion to give the Ducks an 8-3 lead. The Ducks, and later Seminoles, then tacked on field goals early in the second quarter. Heading into halftime, the game remained close with Oregon leading 18-13.

In the third quarter, however, the Ducks broke the game wide open, and a Tony Washington Jr. touchdown on a 58-yard fumble return gave Oregon a 25-point lead. Marcus Mariota followed that with a 23-yard touchdown run, and then running back Thomas Tyner scored on a 25-yard run.

The Ducks advance to the national championship game and will face the winner of the Alabama-Ohio State game.

The national championship game is Monday, Jan. 12 at 5:30 p.m.

