Oregon Ducks players mock Winston, chant 'No means no!'

Several Oregon players are facing team discipline after celebrating their Rose Bowl win Thursday night by mocking Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston and allegations of sexual assault that have followed the 2013 Heisman Trophy winner the past two years.

Video taken from the field as Oregon celebrated its 59-20 win in the College Football Playoff semifinal showed at least three players chanting "No means no!" to the tune of a chant used by Florida State fans. The short video, uploaded to Vine by Bear Heiser of Fox Sports West, quickly drew strong reactions on social networks.

The video shows running back Kadi Benoit, linebacker Torrodney Prevot and a third player wearing a "WON NOT DONE" shirt participating in the chant.

Reached by The Associated Press, Heiser said the video was taken on the field as Oregon players celebrated the win from a podium. He shared a longer, 27-second video with the AP that showed the chant initiated somewhere off-camera. The players in the shorter video, as well as wide receiver Chance Allen, joined in.

Oregon coach Mark Helfrich said in a statement to The Associated Press that the behavior was inappropriate.

"This is not what our program stands for, and the student-athletes will be disciplined internally," Helfrich said.

Winston was never charged after a woman accused him of raping her in 2012. The case has gone through lengthy proceedings, with Winston recently cleared of violating Florida State's student code of conduct.

Oregon athletes have also faced sex assault allegations. Three former basketball players were suspended in June for a minimum of four years after a freshman student filed a report alleging they sexually assaulted her. Prosecutors decided there wasn't enough evidence to charge the players, who said the sexual contact was consensual.

