Bull tramples Lebanon man during game of "bull poker"

Even though it landed him in the hospital and will take him off his feet for at least two months, a Lebanon man says he doesn't regret playing a game of “bull poker” on New Year's Eve.

“It's not going to dampen my desire to be adventurous one bit,” said Austin Bottcher. “This is just an accident. Accidents happen.”

Bottcher participated in the game at the Linn County Fairgrounds on New Year's Eve.

The players, wearing protective vests, play a round of poker in an arena while a bull runs around. Typically, the person who stays seated the longest is in the winner.

But there was a twist in Wednesday night's game.

The winner had to grab a joker card off the bull's horn.

“I was kind of nervous at that point but he said ‘let's go,' and I was getting it,” said Bottcher. “So I ran right up to the bull and tried to grab that joker off there.”

Instead, the bull charged Bottcher, knocking him to the ground and stepping on his left leg.

Bottcher's femur was broken and he was unable to move, even as the bull came after him two more times.

Doctors at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center estimate it will be two to three months before the forklift driver will be able to walk again.

Bottcher, who describes himself as a thrill-seeker, says he won't be playing bull poker again when his leg is healed.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for his medical bills.

