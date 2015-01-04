Millsap with 27 and Hawks down Blazers 115-107

Paul Millsap had 27 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 115-107 on Saturday night for their fourth straight win.

Jeff Teague added 22 points and the Hawks, playing the second game of a back-to-back, improved to 11-5 on the road, including six straights wins.

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Trail Blazers, who have lost just three games at home this season. LaMarcus Aldridge led Portland with 30 points and 12 rebounds.

The Hawks led by as many as 20 points in the second half. But down 106-96 with just under 3 minutes to go, Wesley Matthews hit a 3-pointer and Aldridge added a layup.

Aldridge dunked to make it 109-103 with 1:21 left, but the rally fell short.

