Nike reveals championship game uniforms for Ducks, Buckeyes

On Jan. 12, the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes will take the field to determine the first ever College Football Playoff National Champion.

As Nike describes it, the Oregon Ducks will take the field wearing new away uniforms having a white jersey with tonal gray and silver accents, together with wolf gray pants and a white helmet with silver wings.

The jersey showcases the tonal silver “Fighting Ducks” logo on the sleeve and the pants feature the words “Fighting Ducks” along the legs.

The Ohio State Buckeyes will wear their home uniform, a scarlet jersey with white and gray accents reminiscent of the 1968 championship game, combined with gray pants and the team's traditional gray helmet.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.