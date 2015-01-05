Heavy rain in Washington triggers flooding, evacuations - KPTV - FOX 12

By The Associated Press
Flooding in Aberdeen. (Image: Q13) Flooding in Aberdeen. (Image: Q13)
Flooding in Hoquiam. (Image: KCPQ) Flooding in Hoquiam. (Image: KCPQ)
Flooding in Centralia. (Image: KCPQ) Flooding in Centralia. (Image: KCPQ)
HOQUIAM, WA (AP) - Police and firefighters in the Washington coast city of Aberdeen have rescued an elderly woman trapped in her house when a mudslide caused by torrential rain swept the house off its foundation.

KBKW reports that firefighters cut a hole in the home's roof Monday, then a police officer and a firefighter climbed down to the woman, who is in her 80s. She and her small dog were pulled out through the roof. The woman was taken to a hospital but police say she's in good condition.

In nearby Hoquiam, a landslide in one neighborhood washed out the foundations of at least three homes and threatened others. Widespread flooding is reported in Western Washington, in areas from Centralia to the Snoqualmie Valley.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

