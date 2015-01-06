Lillard scores 39 to rally Blazers past Lakers 98-94 - KPTV - FOX 12

Lillard scores 39 to rally Blazers past Lakers 98-94

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

Damian Lillard scored 39 points and made the go-ahead basket with 36 seconds remaining as the Portland Trail Blazers rallied from a 10-point deficit in the second half to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 98-94 Monday night.

Lillard hit four 3-pointers, and scored 16 points during the fourth quarter to lead the Blazers (27-8). He has scored at least 39 points in three of his past nine games.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 21 points, and reserve center Meyers Leonard had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Portland.

Jordan Hill led Los Angeles (11-24) with 23 points and 14 rebounds. Five Lakers scored in double figures, including Jeremy Lin with 14 points.

Kobe Bryant, the Lakers' leading scorer at 23.6 points per game, stayed home for a scheduled day of rest. It was the fourth game Bryant has skipped after sustaining two leg injuries the past two seasons.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.