Families of Oregon, Ohio State players to be reimbursed for travel to title game

The College Football Playoff said it will help pay for the parents and guardians of Ohio State and Oregon players to travel to the national championship game in North Texas on Monday.

The NCAA granted a waiver to the College Football Playoff to provide a reimbursement of up to $1,250 per parent or guardian that will cover hotel accommodations, travel and meals.

The NCAA also announced it will provide a similar reimbursement to the families of athletes who compete in the men's and women's basketball Final Fours.

The NCAA will pay up to $3,000 total in travel, hotel and meal expenses for family members of student-athletes who compete in the Final Four. The NCAA will pay up to $4,000 for each of the student-athletes who compete in championship games.

The issue gained attention this year because of the new college football playoff format. Now, parents of athletes who make it to the national championship must plan for two big postseason trips. Ohio State coach Urban Meyer talked about the problem when the Buckeyes first made the playoff.

Under NCAA guidelines, schools were permitted to use a student assistance fund for a one-time payment of $800 to help fund families' postseason travel. But that didn't come close to covering all of the costs.

Meyer was pleased with the change. "That kind of made my day," he said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon, noting that it would be difficult for anyone - conference commissioners, coaches and administrators - to make the trip for just $800.

University of Oregon Athletic Director Rob Mullens released a statement Tuesday saying, "We applaud the College Football Playoff and the NCAA for recognizing the importance of the families of student-athletes and will continue to support legislation that benefits student-athlete welfare and opportunities for parents to be a part of these special moments with their children."

