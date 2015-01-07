Saying goodbye: The best PDX carpet photos ever

Photos like these have been tweeted and Instagrammed thousands of times.

The beloved, often-Instagrammed carpet at the Portland International Airport is finally on its way out.

But it's had quite a run. The 30-year-old carpet will start being replaced at the end of January and go through the end of the year.

Ever since the announcement of the pending carpet removal was made back in 2013, the PDX carpet has been celebrated on social media. It has its own Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts, and a hashtag with over 25,000 Instagram photos, mostly of people's feet.

