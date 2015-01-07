Portland police officers begin carrying drug overdose antidote

The Portland Police Bureau has launched a pilot program to treat people suffering from a life-threatening drug overdose.

Central Precinct officers began carrying Naloxone, also known as Narcan, this week.

Naloxone helps reverse the effects of certain types of drugs, specifically opiates like heroin, according to police.

Members of Portland Fire & Rescue have trained 13 volunteers officers on how to apply Naloxone in overdose situations.

The Portland Police Bureau said the pilot project will run for a year and the results will be reviewed in January 2016. The goal is to determine whether there is a reasonable application for police officers in Portland to deploy Naloxone.

The project is being supervised by the Drugs and Vice Division, the unit charged with investigating drug-related deaths in Portland.

The officers trained on the use of Naloxone will work in districts with the highest concentration of opiate drug abuse and overdose incidents.

On Thursday, the Salem Police Department announced their officers had also begun training in the use of Naloxone. Their training is being conducted in partnership with Salem Fire Department medics and police first aid instructors.

At the conclusion of the training, every Salem patrol officer will be issued a Naloxone kit to carry when on-duty.

Anyone experiencing a drug overdose or knowing of someone experiencing a drug overdose should call 911 right away.

