First look at field for Ducks-Buckeyes championship game

DALLAS (KPTV) -

The Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes will play the first College Football Playoff national championship game Monday in North Texas.

And on Wednesday, the public got its first look at how the field will look for gameday in photos posted to Twitter by the Ducks athletic department.

AT&T Stadium, which is often referred to as Jerry World after the Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, has a capacity of 105,000.

Kickoff time is 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

