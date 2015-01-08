Ducks or Bucks? Adorable puppies pick winner of College Football Playoff

The Oregon Ducks are the favorite to win the College Football Playoff national championship game over the Ohio State Buckeyes, but how can you accurately pick a winner?

Jimmy Fallon and The Tonight Show have a foolproof method: puppies.

Six puppies were given a choice between an Ohio State-branded bowl of dog food or an Oregon-branded bowl of food.

Who did they choose? Take a look: Puppies predict winner of college football national championship

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.