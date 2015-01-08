Ducks or Bucks? Adorable puppies pick winner of College Football - KPTV - FOX 12

Ducks or Bucks? Adorable puppies pick winner of College Football Playoff

LOS ANGELES (KPTV) -

The Oregon Ducks are the favorite to win the College Football Playoff national championship game over the Ohio State Buckeyes, but how can you accurately pick a winner?

Jimmy Fallon and The Tonight Show have a foolproof method: puppies.

Six puppies were given a choice between an Ohio State-branded bowl of dog food or an Oregon-branded bowl of food.

Who did they choose? Take a look: Puppies predict winner of college football national championship

